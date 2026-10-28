Nashik: ₹26,839 Crore Mobility Plan Proposes Light Metro, 1,339 More Buses And New Roads |

Nashik: Nashik is planning a major transformation of its urban transport infrastructure to address growing traffic congestion, rapid urbanisation and increasing travel demand. The revised Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), prepared by MahaMetro for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), outlines a long-term transport vision extending up to 2056. According to available reports, the plan proposes projects worth approximately ₹26,839 crore, covering light metro rail, expansion of city bus services, road improvements, bridges, cycle tracks, pedestrian facilities and integrated transport hubs.

A key component is the proposed 58.08-km light metro network, intended to improve connectivity between major residential, commercial and transport corridors. Routes under consideration include Gangapur village to Nashik Road railway station, Mumbai Naka to Pathardi Phata and Ambad to Ozar Airport.

The plan also proposes adding 1,339 buses to the city's public transport fleet, developing or upgrading 735 bus stops, introducing 123 km of circular bus routes and establishing 75.3 km of feeder routes. These measures aim to strengthen public transport connectivity and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

The proposed infrastructure also includes approximately 125 km of pedestrian facilities, 88.3 km of cycle tracks and nearly 14 km of pedestrian and cycling routes along the Godavari riverfront. Additional road links, junction improvements, river bridges and grade separators are envisaged to ease congestion.

With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela approaching in 2027-28, the plan also emphasises park-and-ride facilities, shuttle bus services, dedicated passenger drop-off points and improved traffic management around major religious destinations, including Panchavati and Ramkund.

The revised mobility plan is awaiting the necessary approvals. Following consideration by the municipal corporation, it is expected to be opened for public suggestions and objections before further action by the state government.

The proposed investment of ₹26,839 crore should be distinguished from the figure of ₹2.26 lakh crore, which could not be independently verified as the official cost of Nashik's city transport plan. Individual projects will require separate approvals, funding arrangements and implementation schedules before construction can begin.