Nashik: President Murmu To Hoist Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag At Ramkund On Saturday

Nashik: President Likely To Attend Simhastha Kumbh Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On October 31 |

Nashik: The historic inauguration of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will take place on Oct 31, with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance. The administration in Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar is fully geared up for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony.

Special decorations have been carried out at Shri Ramkund, Godavari Ghat and Kushavart Tirtha. Various government departments have intensified preparations for security, traffic management, cleanliness, and crowd control to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Read Also Nashik: PNB Donates Equipment To Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust During Vigilance Awareness Week

Flag-Hoisting Ceremony at 12.02 pm

The religious ceremony marking the commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be held on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the ceremonial flag at Shri Ramkund at 12.02 pm.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

Heads of the 13 akharas, prominent saints, mahants, representatives of religious organisations and distinguished personalities from various fields are also expected to participate.

Ramkund and Godavari Ghat Decked Up

A grand stage has been erected at Ramkund for the ceremony. Arrangements for the flagpole, decorative lighting, seating facilities and entrance gates are nearing completion.

Special attention has been given to cleanliness and beautification along the Godavari riverfront.

A grand Godavari Maha Aarti has been organised for 7 pm. A separate platform and security arrangements have been made for the religious ceremony.

The lighting of lamps along Godavari Ghat is expected to create a devotional atmosphere.

Read Also Nashik: Ramkund Shops To Shut For Two Days Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Dhwajarohan

Elaborate Security Arrangements

In view of the President's visit, extensive security arrangements have been made across Nashik city.

A large police force has been deployed in and around Ramkund, Panchavati, Godavari Ghat and Old Nashik.

Along with local police personnel, intelligence agencies, National Security Guard (NSG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) teams are engaged in security operations.

The entire area is being monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Detailed arrangements have been made for crowd control, security for dignitaries, entry and exit points and their movement.

Traffic Restrictions, Alternative Routes Announced

In view of the flag-hoisting ceremony and Godavari Maha Aarti, traffic restrictions have been imposed on several city roads on Oct 30 and 31.

Vehicle movement will remain restricted around Ramkund, Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati, Malegaon Stand, Nehru Chowk, Godavari Ghat and adjoining areas.

Alternative routes have been arranged to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Motorists have been urged to follow instructions issued by the traffic police and cooperate with the administration.

Read Also Nashik: NMC Gets 15 Days To Explain Godavari Pollution As MPCB Issues Notice

Formal Inauguration of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik and Trimbakeshwar hold a significant place in India's religious and cultural traditions.

The flag-hoisting ceremony marking the commencement of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is considered a landmark occasion. Saints, seers, devotees and religious organisations from across the country are eagerly looking forward to the event.

The presence of President Droupadi Murmu will give the ceremony special national significance.

The occasion will also provide an opportunity to showcase Nashik's rich religious traditions, cultural heritage and spiritual legacy before the nation.