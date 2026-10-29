Nashik: PNB Donates Equipment To Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust During Vigilance Awareness Week |

Nashik: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Nashik Circle, has donated an LED television, a printer and a water cooler to the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust as part of its initiatives during Vigilance Awareness Week.

The equipment was handed over in the presence of Punjab National Bank Regional Manager Deepak Srivastava.

The initiative aims to facilitate the temple administration's day-to-day operations and improve essential amenities for devotees visiting the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple.

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The initiative also highlighted the importance of honesty, transparency, accountability and ethical conduct, which are central to Vigilance Awareness Week.

Through such socially oriented activities, the bank reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare and social responsibility.

The Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust appreciated the bank's contribution towards supporting temple administration and enhancing facilities for devotees.