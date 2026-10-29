Nashik: NMC Gets 15 Days To Explain Godavari Pollution As MPCB Issues Notice | Sourced

Nashik: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) over pollution in the Godavari River.

The notice seeks an explanation as to why the civic body's bank guarantee should not be forfeited and why the competent authority should not be directed to disconnect its electricity and water supply. The NMC has been directed to submit a written response within 15 days.

The notice was issued by MPCB Regional Officer VV Kirdelar and addressed to the Superintending Engineer of the NMC's Sewage Department.

It follows the collection of water samples by MPCB officials on Oct 5 and is also linked to directions issued in connection with a petition before the High Court.

The notice calls for compliance with the standards prescribed under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the rules framed under it.

Civic Body to Submit Detailed Reply

Ravindra Dharankar, Superintending Engineer of the NMC's Sewage Department, said the civic body had received the notice and would submit a detailed response after gathering the necessary information.

Nishikant Pagare, the petitioner, emphasised that efforts to tackle pollution in the Godavari and its tributaries should go beyond issuing notices and conducting inspections.

He called for effective implementation of sewage treatment systems, strict control over wastewater discharge, regular monitoring of water quality and legal action against those found responsible for pollution.

Pollution Levels Exceed Prescribed Limits

According to the notice, a water pollution report indicated that the NMC had failed to fulfil its statutory environmental responsibilities, resulting in pollution of the Godavari River and violations of applicable environmental laws.

The civic body has been directed to submit a written explanation, supported by relevant documents, within 15 days, stating why action should not be initiated against it.

The proposed action includes forfeiture of its bank guarantee and directions to the competent authority to disconnect its water and electricity supply.

The NMC has also been instructed to submit a current status report along with an analysis of the findings.

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Water Samples Collected at Three Locations

MPCB officials collected water samples from the confluence of the Godavari and Kapila rivers at Tapovan, the Godavari near the Agra Highway in the Dasak area and the river in the Takli area.

According to the reported analysis, pollution levels in the samples exceeded the prescribed limits, indicating non-compliance with applicable environmental standards.