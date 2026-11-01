Pune: PMC Approves Consultant Appointment For 750-Metre Sarasbaug-Parvati Ropeway Project | AI

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee has approved the appointment of a project management consultant for the proposed ropeway connecting Peshwe Park and Parvati Hill, taking the long-pending tourism project into its next planning stage.

Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale announced the approval on Saturday.

The consultant will prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR), assess the proposal's technical and financial feasibility, draft cost estimates and tender conditions, and guide the civic body through the tendering process.

The appointment is significant as the PMC does not have the specialised technical manpower required to plan and implement a project involving complex electrical and mechanical systems.

Consultancy Fee Fixed at 1.27% of Project Cost

The PMC invited tenders for appointing the consultant in August 2026.

The proposed consultancy fee is 1.27% of the project cost or a minimum of ₹2.54 crore, whichever is higher. Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other applicable taxes will be charged separately.

The consultant will inspect the proposed site, identify the government permissions required and examine the feasibility of implementing the project through a public-private partnership (PPP) or design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) model.

The consultant will also evaluate technical and financial bids from interested companies and oversee the process up to the issuance of the work order.

750-Metre Ropeway to Have 22 Cabins

The ropeway is proposed as a tourism initiative connecting Peshwe Park near Sarasbaug with Parvati Hill over a distance of approximately 750 metres.

According to the preliminary plan, the system will have five towers, ranging from 12 to 40 metres in height, and 22 cabins, each with a capacity of eight passengers.

The journey is expected to take around two-and-a-half minutes. The proposed system is designed to transport 1,500 passengers per hour in one direction.

₹1 Crore Allocated in PMC Budget

The PMC has allocated ₹1 crore for the ropeway project in its 2026-27 budget.

However, the overall project cost and implementation model are yet to be established through the consultant's assessment.

The proposed ropeway is expected to improve access to Parvati Hill, a prominent heritage and tourist destination in Pune, while offering visitors an alternative way to reach the hill.

Key aspects, including the project's cost, technical feasibility, financial viability, approvals and mode of execution, remain to be assessed.

The PMC will take a final decision on implementing the project after receiving and examining the consultant's report.

The approval of the consultant, therefore, does not amount to a final go-ahead for construction of the ropeway.