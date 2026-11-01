Pune: PMC Plans 100-Foot Saffron Flag At Sinhagad Fort, Sets Aside ₹1 Crore For Project | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed installing a 100-foot-tall saffron flag at Sinhagad Fort to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire. The civic body has set aside Rs 1 crore for the project, which will include erecting the flagpole, improving the surrounding area and ensuring the flag's long-term maintenance.

However, the proposal requires approval from the PMC general body as Sinhagad Fort lies outside the civic body's geographical limits. Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale said the approval was necessary under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The proposal was placed before the Standing Committee by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The civic administration believes the flag could attract more tourists to the historic fort and strengthen its cultural and historical significance.

A site inspection was carried out at Sinhagad Fort on September 11 to identify a suitable location for the installation. Following the inspection, a spot was selected in the tourist accommodation area owned by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

The project has been included in the PMC's 2026-27 budget, with Rs 100 lakh allocated through the Building Department. The proposed work will cover the flagpole's installation, beautification of the surrounding space and its upkeep.

The civic body has undertaken development work at Sinhagad Fort in the past.