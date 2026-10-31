Pune Railway Station Gets High-Tech Security Cover Ahead Of Diwali; 170 CCTV Cameras, Drones Deployed

Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: With passenger footfall expected to surge during the Diwali festive season, Pune Railway Station has strengthened its security arrangements with advanced surveillance technology and increased deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The station is now under round-the-clock surveillance through 170 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, while drones equipped with night-vision cameras are being used to monitor railway yards and vulnerable locations.

Railway authorities have also strengthened entry-point security by installing 17 door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and two advanced baggage scanners to screen passengers and their belongings.

The measures have been introduced to prevent criminal activities and ensure passenger safety during the festive rush.

Pune Railway Station is expected to handle nearly three lakh passengers daily during the Diwali period. In view of the anticipated rush, the RPF has increased the deployment of personnel, with round-the-clock patrolling across all platforms.

Special emphasis has also been placed on crowd management and identifying potential security threats through technology.

Drones To Keep Watch Over Railway Yards

While drone operations are not feasible on platforms because of overhead electrical wires and platform roofs, the technology is being used extensively in railway yards and open areas.

The drones, including those fitted with night-vision cameras, monitor sensitive locations where incidents of railway property theft, unauthorised track crossing and stone-pelting at trains have been reported.

Drone surveillance is conducted three to four days a week, particularly at night, in multiple sessions to track suspicious movements and prevent criminal activities.

Real-Time Alerts To Prevent Overcrowding

For effective crowd management, railway authorities have strengthened the CCTV surveillance network at the station. All 170 cameras are operational and monitored round the clock.

Since Oct 15, a dedicated team at the railway divisional control room has been keeping a continuous watch on passenger movement. Separate WhatsApp groups have also been created for officials to ensure quick coordination.

Whenever excessive crowding is detected through CCTV footage, alerts are immediately shared with the officials concerned so that they can intervene promptly.

"Security arrangements at Pune Railway Station have been significantly strengthened. Crowd management is being monitored round the clock through 170 CCTV cameras. We are also effectively using night-vision drones to strengthen security in railway yards and prevent incidents such as stone-pelting and thefts," said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Priyanka Sharma of RPF Pune.