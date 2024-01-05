Pune: Manmohan Desai's 'Kismat' Now In NFDC-NFAI Collection

Dharmindra Mehra (L) handing over the original camera negative of 'Kismat' to Jasbir Singh Baidwan (R), Manager, NFDC-NFAI | Sourced

Dharmindra Mehra, son of the legendary actor-producer Kamal Mehra, recently made a significant contribution to the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) in Pune, underscoring a commitment to preserving India's cinematic heritage. He handed over the original camera negative of the iconic Manmohan Desai film 'Kismat' (1968) and also deposited two U-matic tapes of the film.

'Kismat' is an adventurous thriller featuring Biswajeet, Babita, Helen, and Kamal Mehra himself in pivotal roles. However, beyond its stellar cast and gripping storyline, the film is best remembered for its melodious soundtrack composed by the maestro OP Nayyar. Songs like "Aao Huzoor Tum Ko," "Kajra Mohabbat Wala," and "Aankhon Mein Qayamat" have etched themselves into the memories of generations of cinephiles, making the preservation of the film even more imperative.

Speaking on this, Dharmindra Mehra said, "As the General Secretary of the Film Federation of India, I have had the privilege of gaining profound insights into the significant preservation work undertaken by the NFDC-NFAI. During a pivotal meeting with fellow producers, an official from the NFDC-NFAI elaborated on the crucial role of the archive in safeguarding India's illustrious cinematic legacy. Recognising not just the importance but the urgency of such preservation, I took this action. I entrusted the original camera negative of 'Kismat,' a cinematic gem produced under the banner of Pride of Asia Films, to the NFDC-NFAI. I hope that this step will pave the way for further such initiatives."

Commenting on this significant contribution, Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films) & Managing Director, NFDC said, "We are delighted to incorporate another jewel of Indian Cinema in NFDC-NFAI's collection. The preservation of 'Kismat' not only enriches our archive but also sets an example for other producers. I am hopeful that this noble gesture by Mehra will inspire stakeholders across all Indian film industries to come forward and contribute towards the preservation of our cinematic treasures, especially those on celluloid that are in dire need of attention."