Pune: MANET's Program For Raising Awareness About Merchant Navy On November 7; Free Entry To Students

Maharashtra Academy for Naval Education and Training (MANET) Pune, a part of MIT Art, Design and Technology University has organised an awareness campaign on November 7 at Balgandharva Rang Mandir, to commemorate World Maritime Week. MANET has proudly operated in the field of maritime training for the past 23 years.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shripad Naik; Director General of the Shipping Department, Shyam Jagannath; Pune Police Commissioner, Ritesh Kumar; Municipal Commissioner, Vikram Kumar, among others, will be present for this program.

Students and their parents will receive free entry

This program aims to raise awareness about the Merchant Navy, and as part of this initiative, all students and their parents will receive free entry. An awareness rally is scheduled for the World Maritime Day Awareness Week. Vice-Chancellor and Executive President of MIT ADT University, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad; Pro-VC, Dr Anant Chakradeo; University Registrar, Dr Mahesh Chopade; and Principal of MANET, Captain Prerit Misra, have extended their best wishes to the 700 participating MANET cadets, faculties, and staff for the World Maritime Week Celebrations.

