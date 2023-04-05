Pune man sells Alphonso Mangoes on EMI | File Photo

With Summer knocking on our doors several varieties of mangoes have started coming into the market. People wait a whole year to taste the Mangoes as the season can't be enjoyed without sipping in some aamras and relishing slices of the king fruit.

There are different varieties of mangoes but Alphanso mangoes top the list of popularism. However, these mangoes are quite expensive.

So to make sure that the high price of Alphanso doesn't stop consumers from enjoying them, a man in Pune has come up with a unique idea. As per the report by Pune Mirror, a mango trader from the Sinhagad Road area, Gaurav Sanas has introduced an EMI facility to purchase Alphanso mangoes at his shop.

Sanas sells the fruit he gets from Devgad from the Konkan region in Maharashtra. The Alphonso is the most loved mango, and mainly it is produced in the Southern region of Konkan. The Alphonso mango even won its geographical indication (GI) tag in 2017.

