Navi Mumbai: 2 held for stealing iron coils worth ₹1.21 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Panvel taluka police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing iron coils worth Rs 1.21 lakh from a shop in Vavanje in Panvel. They were arrested when they were trying to flee by loading coils into a truck.

They have been identified as Batla Ismail Shaikh alias Saijad, 27, and Sagir Abdul Aziz Shaikh, 31, both of whom are residents of Vavanje Village in Panvel Taluka. The police recovered the stolen items from them.

Robbery happened earlier this week

According to police, a complaint was lodged at the Panvel Taluka Police Station that the lock of S Make Engineering Works, Galla No. E, 8-9 Vavanje, was broken and a red-colored iron ring guard worth Rs 1.21 lakh was stolen early this week.

A team of three police constables started searching on the basis of a technical investigation, and both accused were caught in Kalamboli. They were loading goods in two tempos. The police seized the entire shipment of stolen goods from them.