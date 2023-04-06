Navi Mumbai: 21-year-old man booked for raping 20-year-old on pretext of marriage | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC registered a case of rape against a 21-year-old man who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman from his native place after promising marriage. The accused is currently absconding.

The police said that the girl is from same native place as the accused and that they knew each other. He had asked her to move to Mumbai saying he will marry her, they added.

Accused came to Mumbai last year, invited survivor after he secured job

The accused, identified as Sherali Mustafa Ali alias Danish Shaikh, had come to Mumbai last year in November for a job. Once he secured employment, he invited the survivor to Mumbai on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused got a job for her at a company and also rented an apartment and began living together. The girl also alleged in her complaint that Shaikh raped her multiple times when they lived together.

Accused fled after argument last week

Last week, the duo had a scuffle over a small issue. After this, Shaikh refused to marry her and fled to his village in Uttar Pradesh.