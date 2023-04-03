Mumbai Shocker: Man rapes 11-year-old handicapped girl in Mankhurd; arrested | Pixabay

Mumbai: An 11-year-old mentally challenged and physically impaired girl was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old craftsman on Saturday afternoon in the Mankhurd area.

The victim was moving around in the area, when the accused, a resident of the same area, an artisan who makes mangalsutra outside a jewellery shop, approached her. He offered her some sweets, snacks and grapes and asked her to come with him for more snacks.

According to Mankhurd police, the accused took the minor girl to his house and raped her. The victim ran home and started crying inconsolably in front of her parents and narrated the incident in whatever way she could.

The father of the victim then approached the police and filed a complaint.

Accused arrested within hours

After registering a formal complaint, a team of six police officers were formed to nab the accused. He was arrested within an hour by them and brought to the police station where he confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered against with serious criminal charges including 376 (a) (b) (rape on a woman under the age of 12 years), 376 (2) (i) (j) (l) (commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent; commits rape on a woman suffering from mental or physical disability), 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.