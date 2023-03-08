e-Paper Get App
Beware Navi Mumbaikars! Sale of fake Alphonso mangoes rampant in the market

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Beware Navi Mumbaikars! Fake Alphonso mangoes rampant in the market | File

The supply of Alphonso mangoes at the Fruits Market in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi is steady and it is arriving from Konkan, Kerala and Karnataka.

About 7,000 to 8,000 boxes of Alphonso from Konkan and 4,000 to 5,000 boxes of mangoes from Karnataka and Kerala are arriving at the market daily. Approximately 40% of Konkan's mangoes are being exported to Europe and Gulf countries.

Buyers should be cautious

Meanwhile, traders have advised that buyers should be cautious while buying Alphonso mangoes. “In the market, other varieties of mangoes are being sold, from Ratnagiri and Devgad. Since many cannot differentiate, selling fake Alphonso is rampant in the market,” said traders.

“While a section of traders sells mangoes claiming to be the Alphonso variety, another says something else. It is very difficult to control sitting outside the APMC”, said Deputy Secretary, Fruits Market, APMC.

article-image

