Pune: Man kills friend over ₹2,500 in gruesome attack in Warje | Photo: Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a young man allegedly slit his friend's throat over a dispute regarding payment for an old mobile phone sale. The incident took place in Warje, Pune on the night of May 6. The victim has been identified as Amarjeet Jagannath Goyal, a 50-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh. The suspect, Ram Shrimant Waghmare, a 20-year-old resident of Warje, has been arrested and the case has been registered at the Warje police station.

According to police, Amarjeet and Ram were living in the same vicinity in Warje and were known to be addicted to alcohol and drugs. Ram had allegedly sold an old mobile phone to Amarjeet a few days prior for Rs. 2,500, but did not receive the full amount promised. On the night of May 6, Ram demanded the remaining payment, but when Amarjeet refused to pay, Ram allegedly slit his throat with a blade, resulting in his death.

The suspect, Ram Waghmare, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Senior police inspector Dagdu Hake has stated that Ram is a drug addict and allegedly killed Amarjeet over the dispute regarding payment. The case is being investigated by the Warje police and further details are awaited.

Read Also LEVO Salon opens its doors for ISAAC Luxe in Pune