LEVO Salon opens its doors for ISAAC Luxe in Pune

Jharna Dhar, CEO ISAAC Luxe; Richa Prakash, VP, Operations & Mktg, LEVO Salon & Spa; Pranita Baveja, MD & CEO, LEVO Spalon; Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder Director, ISAAC Luxe & Charu Lal, Director, LEVO Salon & Spa

Levo Salon Collaborates with ISAAC Luxe to Launch a New Skin & Anti-Aging Centre in Pune, a brand that is renowned for its commitment to providing clients with the highest level of service and results. With the addition of the new centre, they will continue to provide their clients with an unique and luxurious experience

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Levo Salon, the premier luxury spa in Koregaon Park, Pune, is delighted to announce its collaboration with ISAAC Luxe, the renowned skincare and anti-ageing brand. Together, we are opening a new ISAAC Skin & Anti-Aging Centre within the premises of Levo Salon, offering clients a comprehensive three-tier approach to beauty that emphasizes treatment, prevention, and maintenance, with a focus on long-term results and overall wellness.

The new centre brings together the best of both worlds – exceptional service from ISAAC Luxe and a luxurious setting of Levo Salon. It will offer a wide range of services, including signature facials, advanced skin rejuvenation treatments, laser hair removal, slimming treatments, and more. ISAAC Luxe’s team of experienced and qualified aestheticians and technicians will use the latest technology and techniques to deliver unparalleled results. The partnership with ISAAC will provide their clients a luxurious setting to complement their exceptional service, ensuring that the clients have a holistic and unforgettable experience.

ISAAC Luxeisa beauty and aesthetics chain of clinics with a pan-India presence, founded by celebrity cosmetologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta. With over a decade of experience in the field, Dr. Geetika created ISAAC Luxe to provide clients with state-of-the-art treatments with comprehensive and holistic solutions to all their dermatology and hair-related needs. ISAAC Luxe has bagged the best Zee National Healthcare Leadership Award and uses the latest exclusive technology, which is approved by the FDA.

LEVO Salon, a destination for refined luxury, has made its mark in Pune since its inception in 2022. Spearheaded by Pranita Baveja, Levo is a one-of-a-kind luxury spa and salon that defines the essence of beauty, style and indulgence. Levo offers international hair designing along with other related services like make-up, nail art, eyelash extensions, micro-blading and semi-permanent make-up all under one roof, which is handled by a team of highly trained, experienced and committed stylists, technicians and therapists.

Living up to her promises made to Puneites, Pranita is delighted with this amalgamation of two market leaders in Levo Salon and ISAAC Luxe, which is aimed at enhancing the customer experience.“We at Levopromiserefinement, restoration and nurturing with a certain élan. We have had a long association with ISAAC Luxe since 2013, and this launch in Pune is a natural and organic cohesion, something that we are extremely proud of”, smiles Pranita.

“ISAAC Luxe prides itself on being equipped with the latest technology to bring its clients the best cosmetic and non-invasive procedures with minimum or zero downtime. Our target audience is primarily busy women and men who value personalised, effective and safe skincare and hair solutions that fit into their fast-paced lives”, explains Dr. Geetika. “ISAAC Luxe distinguishes itself from competitors through its focus on personalised care, innovative technology, long-term beauty treatments and the stress-free experience we provide to our customers”, she adds.

And Jharna Dhar, the CEO of ISAAC Luxe, with over 20 years of experience, brings to the table a wealth of knowledge about the industry and has a passion for helping people look and feel their best. Together their new clinic in Pune reflects their commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in everything they do.

Pranita Baveja MD & CEO LEVO Spalon

Entrepreneur of the Year, 2022, Pranita Baveja is an astute businesswoman, an adept administrator and an enterprising professional. As a novice entrepreneur, she joined her family business as the COO of Travel Services International and transformed the company’s offline business into the online model. With her concerted efforts, the company achieved substantial growth in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Gaining extensive experience in the travel business, she expanded her horizons in the beauty industry. Since her taking over Levo Salon in 2019, it has soared in popularity and profits and has become a pioneer luxury brand.

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder Director, ISAAC Luxe

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a well-experienced celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and one of the pioneers of Cosmetic Dermatology in Delhi-NCR. With over 10 years of experience in the field of Cosmetic Dermatology, she is the Medical Director of ISAAC Luxe – Skin and Anti-Ageing Center – a premium skin clinic established in 2010 providing services in the field of Dermatology, Anti-Ageing, Body Shaping and anti-hair Loss which is a cosmetology center of excellence.

Website: https://www.levospasalon.com/ & https://www.isaacluxe.co/

Instagram: @levospalonpune @isaacluxe

