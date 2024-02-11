 Pune: Man Held For Giving Death Threats To Slain Gangster Sharad Mohol's Wife Escapes From Sassoon General Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Man Held For Giving Death Threats To Slain Gangster Sharad Mohol's Wife Escapes From Sassoon General Hospital

Pune: Man Held For Giving Death Threats To Slain Gangster Sharad Mohol's Wife Escapes From Sassoon General Hospital

Teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and a case has been registered against him at Bundgarden police station

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

A man arrested for allegedly giving death threats to Swati Mohol, wife of slain gangster Sharad Mohol, escaped from a hospital in Pune where the police had taken him for a check-up on Sunday, an official said.

The cyber police had arrested Marshal Louis Lilakar (24) on Friday, the official said.

Lilakar allegedly sent death threats to Swati Mohol under the name of Munna Polekar on social media, he said.

Read Also
Pune: Toxic Foam Floats On Surface Of Sacred Indrayani River In Alandi; Watch Video
article-image

Following a probe, the police traced the messages to the accused and nabbed him, the official said.

"Lilakar complained of chest pains on Sunday morning, and a team from the cyber police took him to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination around 8am. He was taken to the outpatient department, from where he managed to escape," he said.

Teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and a case has been registered against him at Bundgarden police station, the official said.

Read Also
Pune: 'Bhakti-Shakti' Confluence Led To Grand Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya, Says UP CM Yogi...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Crore Fund For Warkari Education Institute

Pune: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Crore Fund For Warkari Education Institute

Pune: Man Arrested For Giving Death Threats To Slain Gangster Sharad Mohol's Wife Escapes Sassoon...

Pune: Man Arrested For Giving Death Threats To Slain Gangster Sharad Mohol's Wife Escapes Sassoon...

Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Conducts Bhumi Pujan For Maharashtra Olympic Bhawan And Museum

Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Conducts Bhumi Pujan For Maharashtra Olympic Bhawan And Museum

Pune: Centre Of Excellence In AI & Robotics Inaugurated At Army Institute Of Technology; See Pics

Pune: Centre Of Excellence In AI & Robotics Inaugurated At Army Institute Of Technology; See Pics

Pune Weather Update: No Rain Expected Until February 19

Pune Weather Update: No Rain Expected Until February 19