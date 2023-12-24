Pune: Man Held For Brutal Attack On Retired Police Inspector In Wanwadi |

Wanawadi Police have arrested a man in connection with the brutal attack of retired police inspector Wazir Shaikh.

According to the police, the victim, Wazir Hussain Shaikh (58), was attacked with a stone and sustained injuries. The incident took place at 8:30pm on Friday, after which he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanwadi.

The investigation suggested that the assault stemmed from a dispute over the location of a restaurant.

The arrested individual is identified as Pramod Kakade, a 45-year-old resident of Wanwadi Bazar. The complaint was lodged by Isha Wazir Shaikh, aged 56 and residing in Bramha Angan Society, Wanwadi. Wazir Shaikh, the retired inspector, owns the Nature Grow Tourism Hotel at Constitution Square in Wanwadi, having leased the premises for ten years.

The dispute arose as Kakade, who had a place there, was questioned by Sheikh about the tenant. It was revealed that Kakade would consistently take money from Shaikh without a formal tenancy agreement.

Attack followed by argument

On the night of the incident, Shaikh and Kakade engaged in a discussion that escalated into an argument. Kakade, in a fit of rage, picked up a stone and attacked Shaikh, hitting his face and attempting to crush it. The retired inspector sustained serious injuries and was promptly admitted to the hospital.

Pramod Kakade has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, as confirmed by Sanjay Patange, the senior police inspector of Wanwadi police station.