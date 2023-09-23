Pune: Man Dies After Falling From 7th Floor Of Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar | Representative Image

Pune: A 25-year-old man, identified as Richard Able Zakaria from Phulenagar in Yerawada, tragically lost his life on Friday evening after falling from the seventh floor of Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar. The incident has sparked questions regarding whether it was an accident or a suicide.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Friday, prompting a swift response from the Vimantal (airport) police station. An emergency call reported a severely injured young man who had fallen from the seventh floor of Phoenix Mall. The police rushed to the scene and transported Zakaria to Sassoon Hospital with severe injuries. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical treatment.

According to police information, "Richard Zakaria was a regular employee at a private finance firm in Viman Nagar. On Friday, he began his day as usual but later went to the Phoenix Mall, where this tragic incident occurred. The Vimantal police station has officially registered a case of accidental death and initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zakaria's fall."

Assistant Police Inspector Kadir Deshmukh and Police Naik Vijay Bhosale are leading the inquiry, with the support of Senior Police Inspector Vilas Sonde.

