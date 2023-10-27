Pune: Man Collides With Two-Wheeler, Riders Seize His Car And Flee Scene |

What began as a two-wheeler accident on Baner Road in Pune's Sanchar Bhavan area took an unexpected turn when the individuals involved in the collision seised the opportunity to drive away in the car they had collided with. The incident has since led to the filing of a case against the young man and his two accomplices at the Chatushringi police station, as reported by Tushar Sunil Kolekar, a 21-year-old resident of Loni Kalbhor, Pune.



According to the police, Kolekar's car collided with a two-wheeler while he was travelling on Baner Road. The collision resulted in the young man and woman on the two-wheeler falling on the road. Showing concern for their well-being, Kolekar stopped his vehicle to check on their condition. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the two-wheeler riders took possession of the complainant's car keys by force and swiftly made their escape with the vehicle.



The unusual incident has left the local authorities and residents puzzled, as what appeared to be a simple accident quickly turned into a car theft. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are actively searching for the suspects involved in the car robbery in Pune's Sanchar Bhavan area.

