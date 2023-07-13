Pune Man Attempts To Murder Woman For Rejecting His Romantic Advances; Arrested | Representative Photo

Pune Police have arrested a man after he attempted to murder a woman. The accused was identified as Sanket Shahaji Mhaske; he was arrested by Koregaon Park police after he tried to kill a woman who declined his romantic advances. The woman filed a complaint against Mhaske.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 am when the woman was visiting a friend in Burning Ghat Road in Koregaon Park.

Woman got acquainted to accused at work

The woman (37) is a divorcee and is employed in a ompany located in Kharadi suburb of Pune. She got acquainted with Mhaske recently. Police sources said while her ex-husband reestablished contact with her, Mhaske had begun liking her romantically. In hopes to foster a relationship, he told the complainant about his feelings towards her.

However, the woman declined the offer and also made it clear that she could not be anything more than friends with him; subsequently blocked his number. However, sensing no trouble, she unblocked him.

Accused attacked the woman and fled the scene

On the day of the incident, he followed her as she went to Burning Ghat road. Before she could step into her friend's home, he approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her. He threw expletives at her and went onto chant that he won't let anyone court her if he could not.

Mhaske struck her hand with a wooden stick, after she fell to the ground, he attempted to deliver a fatal blow to her head. Seeing blood flow from her head, he fled the scene.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital and further probe in the case is underway.

