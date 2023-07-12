Efforts Underway To Re-open Prepaid Auto Rickshaw Booth At Pune Railway Station

A meeting was convened at the DCP (Traffic) Office in Yerwada on Tuesday to discuss the re-opening of the prepaid auto rickshaw booth at Pune railway station. Attended by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Pune Railway Division, Dr. Milind Hirave, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijay Magar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Khade, Assistant Regional Traffic Officer Sujit Dongarjal, and representatives from the auto rickshaw union, the meeting primarily focused on addressing the union's demands.

Dr. Milind Hirave, on behalf of the railway administration, expressed eagerness for the earliest possible establishment of a prepaid auto rickshaw booth. The introduction of such a booth is expected to prevent excessive overcharging by auto drivers and enhance passenger convenience at the railway station. It will also provide auto drivers with clear rights within a reasonable timeframe, eliminating any uncertainties. The implementation of a prepaid auto rickshaw booth is anticipated to improve the overall image of Pune city in the minds of passengers traveling to and from Pune station.

The next meeting on this matter will be scheduled shortly, continuing the efforts to expedite the re-opening of the prepaid auto rickshaw booth and ensure a smoother experience for passengers at Pune railway station.