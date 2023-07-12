Pune Metro: Know Traffic Diversion Details At Kasba Peth As Construction Begins For Pedestrian Subway

A work-in-progress metro station in Pune. | punemetrorail.org

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. has commenced work on the Pune Metro project in Kasba Peth. As part of this development, a pedestrian subway will be constructed from Kasba Peth to Budhwar Peth metro station. In light of these construction activities, temporary traffic modifications have been implemented in the area, specifically from Pavle Chowk to Kamla Nehru Chowk (Agarwala Road) in Kasba Peth.

The pedestrian subway between Kasba Peth and Budhwar Peth

The Pune Police Traffic Department has issued a circular to inform the public about these changes. The construction of the pedestrian subway will stretch from Sattoti Chowk in Kasba Peth to Budhwar Peth Metro Station.

Consequently, the movement of three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles traveling to Kamla Nehru Hospital from Pawle Chowk has been temporarily restricted. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayakumar Magar has urged all vehicles, except two-wheelers, to utilize alternative routes during this period.

Alternate Routes for motorists towards Kamla Nehru Hospital via Agarwal Road from Pavle Chowk

For motorists traveling towards Kamla Nehru Hospital via Agarwal Road from Pavle Chowk, the following alternative routes are suggested:

1. From Pawle Chowk, take Punyashwar Road to Kumbharves Chowk, then turn right onto Baburao Awad Path Road to reach the desired destination.



2. From Pawle Chowk, take Dagdi Pal Road via Manik Chowk to Phadke Houd Chowk, then proceed on Ganesh Road to reach the desired destination.

Alternate Routes for motorists from Kamla Nehru Hospital Chowk to Pavle Chowk via Agarwal Road

For motorists traveling from Kamla Nehru Hospital Chowk to Pavle Chowk via Agarwal Road, the following alternative routes are recommended:



1. From Kamla Nehru Chowk, take a left turn onto Maharana Pratap Road, continue to Devjibaba Chowk, then proceed on Ganesh Road to reach the destination.



2. From Kamla Nehru Chowk, turn right via Baburao Awhad Path to Kasba Peth Regional Office, then take a left turn via Kumbharves to Veer Santaji Ghorpade Road, leading to the destination.



These temporary traffic modifications aim to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles and pedestrian safety during the construction of the pedestrian subway. Commuters are advised to familiarize themselves with the alternative routes and plan their travel accordingly to minimize the inconvenience.