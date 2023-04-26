Pune: Youth from tribal region engage in Metro Samwad with officials |

Trisharan Enlightenment Foundation organized a 10-day training program on "Social Interaction and Personality Development" at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. The program was attended by development professionals from Etapalli, a tribal village in Gadchiroli district, including youth and women.

As part of the program, the Rotary Club Katraj Pune arranged for a session with the Metro team to provide information on the Pune Metro project in which 40 development professionals travelled from the Garware College Metro Station to the Vanaz Metro Station.

The program aimed to empower the development professionals with skills and knowledge to bring positive change in their communities. The interaction with the Pune Metro team provided them with insights into the city's transportation system and how it can benefit the citizens.