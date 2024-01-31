Pune: Mahatma Gandhi's Peace Message Resonates Worldwide, Says Ulhas Pawar |

"Mahatma Gandhi's words wield immense power. He was a harbinger of peace, advocating mercy, compassion, and love. His influence is unparalleled, with over 1 lakh intellectuals worldwide dedicating books to convey his message of global peace," remarked senior Congress leader Ulhas Pawar.

Pawar made these remarks as the chief guest at a programme organised by MIT-World Peace University (WPU) on the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event was presided over by MIT-WPU Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad. The lecture titled 'Gandhian Philosophy of Truth & Non-violence - The Only Pathway To World Peace' was delivered.

Reflecting on Gandhi's global impact, Pawar continued, "Gandhi's message of world peace is echoed across 143 countries through statues erected in his honour. Recognising this effort, the United Nations has designated October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. In today's era, it's imperative for the new generation to grasp Gandhi's teachings."

Dr Vishwanath Karad also addressed the gathering, emphasising Gandhi's continual self-reflection. "We must imbibe Gandhi's principles in our lives," he stated. "His utterance of 'Hey Ram' in his final moments symbolises his spiritual essence. It's time to contemplate Gandhi's ideals, which encapsulate Indian culture, philosophy, tradition, and the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to the entire world."

The event saw the presence of notable figures such as Hindi literary teacher Ratanlal Songra, former vice-chancellor of Nagpur University Dr SM Pathan, Adviser of WPU Dr Sanjay Upadhyay, and Vice-Chancellor of WPU Dr RM Chitnis. Additionally, student representatives graced the occasion.