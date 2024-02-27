Pune: Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo Attracts Over 2 Lakh Visitors | X/@Nibe_Limited

The inaugural Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo 2024, held from February 24 to 26 at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC) in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi, drew in over two lakh visitors, the organisers said on Tuesday.

This expo saw active participation from the Indian Defence Forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), aiming to bolster medium and small enterprises while positioning the state as a leading hub for defence manufacturing.

The event served as a pivotal platform for industry leaders and innovative start-ups to showcase their capabilities, fostering collaboration and unlocking vast potential within the defence sector.

Key players in the defence industry presented an extensive array of products, ranging from small arms weapon systems to diverse military vehicles and advanced air defence and missile systems. Notable exhibits included the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, the potent Dhanush artillery gun, the precision Field Howitzer 77 Bofors gun, T-90 Bhishma and Arjun Tanks, alongside the Infantry Carrying Vehicle BMP-II. Attendees also had the opportunity to view the Indian Air Force's (IAF) domestically manufactured Samar II and the Akash surface-to-air weapon system.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande. Additionally, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan joined virtually.