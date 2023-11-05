 Pune: MahaMetro To Develop 12 Parking Spaces For Buses, Auto Rickshaws, Private Vehicles
MahaMetro has engaged a consultancy firm to execute the construction of parking lots

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro) has unveiled its ambitious plan to construct parking lots at 12 strategic locations throughout Pune. These parking facilities are intended to serve buses, auto rickshaws, and private vehicles, aligning feeder services with the metro system to bolster public transportation.

In pursuit of this vision, MahaMetro has engaged a consultancy firm to execute the construction of parking lots at several key locations across the city. These sites include PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar Station, Phugewadi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Swargate, Ideal Colony, Garware College, Mangalwar Peth, Vanaz Depot, Range Hills, and Nal Stop.

Meanwhile, the underground line connecting Civil Court and Swargate is expected to be operational by March 2024, while the Ruby Hall-Ramwadi route is slated to commence service by December of this year. This strategic development aims to provide seamless connectivity and ease of access for commuters across Pune.

