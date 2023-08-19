Pune: Luxury Logos Vanish From Seized Vehicles At Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Concern Raised | Representational image

Pune: A recent unusual incident has come to light involving the disappearance of logos from luxury cars belonging to Pune-based businessman DS Kulkarni, which were under police custody at the Shivajinagar police station.

The missing logos, representing prestigious and well-regarded automobile brands of significant value, have raised concerns that they might have been illicitly removed and sold for profit.

Read Also From Mercedes To Volvo: Take A Look At Luxury Car Sales Soar In India For H1 2023

Demand for Luxury Car Logos

The logos of renowned car manufacturers are highly coveted, commanding substantial prices in the market. This incident underscores the substantial demand for these upscale logos, often disregarding legal and ethical considerations surrounding their acquisition.

Reportedly, a total of 16 luxury cars and a sports bike were seized from DS Kulkarni and his spouse as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of defrauding numerous investors. The couple has been apprehended in connection with alleged financial malfeasance.

Missing Logos from Luxury Cars

The vehicles were securely stored at the Shivajinagar Police Station, entrusted with safeguarding evidence in this case. However, it has now been disclosed that logos from distinguished car manufacturers such as Porsche, BMW, and Toyota have disappeared from the station.

DS Kulkarni, a prominent builder, is presently released on bail in connection with a case related to the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act (MOFA Act), centered around disputes regarding the ownership of specific residential flats.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)