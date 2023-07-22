From Mercedes To Volvo: Take A Look At Luxury Car Sales Soar In India For H1 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Luxury car sales in India are at an all-time high, driven by rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and the introduction of new hi-tech model. Take a look at the sales figures of luxury cars in India for H1 (First Half of the year) 2023.
Pexels
Mercedes-Benz India witnessed remarkable sales performance, selling 8,528 units from January to June 2023, marking a YoY growth of 12.61%. Particularly, demand for their top-end vehicles priced at Rs 1 crore or above surged by an impressive 54%.
Pexels
BMW Group India achieved sales of 5,867 units, comprising 5,476 BMW vehicles (5.5 percent YoY growth) and 391 MINI vehicles (3 percent YoY growth) in the first half of this year.
Pexels
Audi India witnessed a remarkable 97% YoY growth, selling 3,474 cars during the January to June 2023 period.
Pexels
Volvo Car India achieved a notable 33 percent year-on-year growth, delivering 1,089 cars during the first half of 2023.
Pexels