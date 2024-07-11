Pune: Lt Gen Sandeep Thareja Is AFMC's New Director | Sourced

Lieutenant General Sandeep Thareja assumed the appointment of Director & Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on Thursday.

An alumnus of AFMC, Lt Gen Thareja began his exemplary career in the Indian Army with his commission in 1986. He holds an MD in Medicine from Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi (1997), and a DM in Gastroenterology from AIIMS, New Delhi (2005), where he was honoured as the best DM student. Further enhancing his credentials, he earned an M Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies from the National Defence College, New Delhi, in 2018.

Throughout his 37-year career, he has held numerous distinguished academic, clinical, and administrative roles. Notable positions include Medical Specialist at the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL), Senior Advisor (Medicine) & Gastroenterology at various military hospitals, and Commandant of the Command Hospital (Central Command). His administrative prowess was particularly evident during his tenure as Brigadier IC Adm and Cdr Troops at Base Hospital Delhi Cantt, where he led exceptional healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new Command Hospital.

Before his current appointment, General Thareja served as Senior Consultant (Medicine) at the Office of the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, New Delhi. Here, he played a critical role in shaping key healthcare policies, including the Armed Forces Cancer Registry, Guide to Medical Officers, Disability Pension Board, Agniveer Medical Policy, Common Tri-service Medical Classification for Disabilities, Biosensors, Performance Audit of Military Hospitals, and Genomic Sequencing in the Armed Forces.

In recognition of his dedication and exceptional service, General Thareja has been awarded the ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ twice, in 2011 and 2024, and the ‘Sena Medal’ in 2022.