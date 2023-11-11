 Pune: Lokmanya Society Organises 'Selfie With Rangoli' Contest
Pune: Lokmanya Society Organises 'Selfie With Rangoli' Contest

Sushil Jadhav, Pune Divisional Head, encouraged customers, members, and citizens to participate in this unique competition in large numbers

Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited has organised a unique competition called 'Selfie With Rangoli' in celebration of Diwali.

To participate, interested contestants must register at their nearest Lokmanya Society branch and submit a selfie with rangoli while wearing traditional attire by November 20. Contestants can also join the competition online by visiting the website at https://www.lokmanyasociety.org/pune-rangoli-competition. For further information, contestants can contact the nearest branch of the bank or call the toll-free number at 18002124050.

The results of the competition will be announced at the branch level, considering various factors such as rangoli design, colour scheme, traditional attire, and more. The first three winners of the competition will receive attractive prizes and gifts, while all participating contestants will be awarded certificates.

Sushil Jadhav, Pune Divisional Head, encouraged customers, members, and citizens to participate in this unique competition in large numbers.

