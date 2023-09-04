Pune: Limit Set On Participants In Ganeshotsav Pathaks |

In an effort to ensure the smooth flow of the upcoming Ganeshotsav immersion procession in Pune city, the Dhol Tasha Mahasangh made an announcement on Monday. For the first time ever, the organization has decided to impose limits on the size of each Dhol Tasha Pathak participating in the procession.



Traditionally, Pune's Ganeshotsav immersion procession has been a vibrant and captivating spectacle, drawing thousands of onlookers and participants. This year, the Dhol Tasha Mahasangh aims to enhance coordination, safety, and discipline by implementing these new limits. As last year the procession of Ganesh Visrajan was of 18 hours.



Number of people allowed

Parag Thakur, a representative of the Dhol Tasha Mahasangh, explained the details of this decision. "To conclude the procession of Ganesh Agaman and Visarjan earlier, the Dhol Tasha Mahasangh has decided to impose a limit on each Dhol Tasha Pathak. Each Pathak will consist of 50 dhols, 15 Tashas, and 15 flags, with a maximum of 200 people, including substitutes, being allowed. This marks the first time a limit has been set, as some larger Pathaks previously had a substantial number of people playing these instruments."



Additionally, in a bid to ensure safety and discipline, each member of these squads will wear an identity card and a banner around their neck. It's important to note that no troupe will play tolls; instead, they will incorporate cymbals to create the traditional festive sounds.



The Dhol Tasha Mahasangh emphasizes the importance of providing all necessary cooperation to Ganesh Mandals and the Police Administration to ensure a safe and memorable Ganeshotsav celebration. With these new limits and measures in place, Pune's grand immersion procession promises to be an event that captures the spirit and tradition of the festival while ensuring order and safety for all.

