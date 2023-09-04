 Pune: Collision Claims Three Lives And Injures Three Others
The accident occurred near Todkar Vasti on the Talegaon Dhamdhere-Nhavare Road on Sunday when the speeding tempo collided with a Swift car, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Collision Claims Three Lives And Injures Three Others | Representative Image

A collision between a speeding tempo and a Swift car on Talegaon Dhamdhere-Nhavare Road near Pune resulted in three fatalities and three injuries, an official said on Monday.

The car's occupants, Kavita Borude, Yogita Borude, and their driver Raju Shinde, tragically lost their lives due to the severity of the impact. Another passenger, Kishori Borude, sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment in a private hospital. In the tempo, Dheeraj Kantilal Lokhande and Shriram Bapurav Mande also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Traffic on city roads was disrupted for some time after the accident. After the accident vehicles were removed with the help of cranes, the traffic became smooth.

