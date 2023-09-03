Pune: PMRDA Commissioner Urges Students To Embrace Hard Work |

During the 19th Anniversary celebration of Alard Group of Institutes, Rahul Ranjan Mehwal, the Metropolitan Commissioner of PMRDA, emphasized the importance of hard work in achieving success in life. He likened life to a battle, stating that victory could only be secured through diligent efforts. He encouraged students to persevere in their endeavors, regardless of when they would reap the rewards, as he believed that their hard work would eventually bear fruit.

The event featured Dr. Hema Yadav, Director of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM), as a special guest, and was presided over by Dr LR Yadav, Founder President of Alard Charitable Trust. Dr RS Yadav, the Trust's Secretary, was also in attendance.

During the ceremony, special certificates were awarded to the staff and students of Alard Institute in recognition of their outstanding achievements in various fields. Rahul Ranjan Mehwal stressed that success and happiness in life could only be attained through hard work. He urged students to maintain honesty with themselves, establish a regular study routine, and adhere to the "eight-hour rule" in life. He encouraged them to strive for self-reliance, success, and empowerment.

Dr LR Yadav highlighted the significance of willpower in achieving success and noted that the Maharashtra government had approved Alard Institute as a university. This designation would enhance students' career prospects through skill development. Dr Yadav emphasized the critical role of skill in achieving success and urged students to cultivate their critical skills. He encouraged students to follow the path of success demonstrated by Lord Rama by nurturing the seed of humanity within themselves.

Dr Hema Yadav underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance as essential for the nation's progress. She cited the success of Chandrayaan 3 as evidence of India's self-reliance. Dr Yadav urged students to explore every avenue to acquire knowledge and emphasized the paramount importance of quality education in the modern age. She encouraged students to equip themselves with knowledge, technology, and innovation.

The program was moderated by Shubhangi Yadav and Sumita Dhake, with Dr RS Yadav delivering the vote of thanks.