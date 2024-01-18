Pune: Krishnakumar Goyal To Receive Rotary International Service Excellence Award For 2023-24 |

Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman of the Kohinoor Group and Khadki Education Trust in Pune, is set to receive the prestigious Rotary International Service Excellence Award for 2023-24.

The award will be presented by Rotary International President Representative Michael McGovern, with the presence of District Governor Manju Phadke, Past District Governor Dr Deepak Shikarpur, and former President of CREDAI JP Shroff.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at Pandit Farms on Sunday, January 21, at 10:30 am, as part of the Rotary District Conference.