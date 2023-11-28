 Pune: Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar To Stage Protest Over Slow Progress In Lalit Patil Drugs Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar To Stage Protest Over Slow Progress In Lalit Patil Drugs Case

Pune: Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar To Stage Protest Over Slow Progress In Lalit Patil Drugs Case

This comes a day after the arrest of Sassoon Hospital's ward boy, Mahendra Shevate, for allegedly aiding prisoner patients

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar |

Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Tuesday announced plans to lead a protest in front of the Commissioner of Police (CP) office due to the sluggish progress in the Lalit Patil drugs case and the perceived inaction against Sassoon General Hospital's dean Sanjeev Thakur.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dhangekar expressed his concerns. he said, "The investigation into the involvement of Sassoon Hospital staff and senior officials in the case is moving at a very slow pace. In response, I, along with party workers, will stage a demonstration in front of the CP office."

This comes a day after the arrest of Sassoon Hospital's ward boy, Mahendra Shevate, for allegedly aiding prisoner patients. Preliminary investigations suggest his involvement in a drugs racket, including alleged payments to hospital staff and medical officers.

Read Also
VIDEO: Supriya Sule Raises Concern Over Traffic Congestion On Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Urges...
article-image

Last week, a special court in Pune remanded drug trafficker Lalit Patil to Yerawada Central Jail, again. Jishan Sheikh, Shivaji Shinde, and Rahul Pandit were also remanded to judicial custody. Earlier, the police had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Patil and his associates.

Patil, the primary accused in a ₹300 crore mephedrone seizure case, was arrested in Bengaluru on October 17, over two weeks after his escape from the Sassoon Hospital during a visit for X-ray imaging. A trustee of an educational institute in the city was arrested for facilitating his hospital escape.

Read Also
PHOTOS: PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar Launches 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' In Pune, Covering 125...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar To Stage Protest Over Slow Progress In Lalit Patil Drugs...

Pune: Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar To Stage Protest Over Slow Progress In Lalit Patil Drugs...

Mitra Shakti 2023: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise Culminates In Pune; See Pics

Mitra Shakti 2023: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise Culminates In Pune; See Pics

Pune Crime Diary: Man Shoots Pet Dog With Pellet Gun, RTO Agent Defrauds Multiple People Of ₹7.5...

Pune Crime Diary: Man Shoots Pet Dog With Pellet Gun, RTO Agent Defrauds Multiple People Of ₹7.5...

Pune: Pakistan, China Trying To Destabilise India's Internal Law And Order, Says Lt Gen DB Shekatkar...

Pune: Pakistan, China Trying To Destabilise India's Internal Law And Order, Says Lt Gen DB Shekatkar...

Pune Hosts 'India Tech Talent League 2023,' Drawing Over 100 Companies

Pune Hosts 'India Tech Talent League 2023,' Drawing Over 100 Companies