 Pune: Journalist Stabbed With Koyta For Refusing To Withdraw Police Complaint; 3 Arrested
Ankit Shukla
Representative picture

In a shocking incident in Pune, a journalist was stabbed by three men for refusing to withdraw a police complaint lodged in May. The incident took place on August 15 at Bhalekar Vasti within the jurisdiction of Deccan Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Yash Rajesh Kandhare (22), Om Rajesh Kandhare (18), and Rajesh Vitthal Kandhare (50), all residents of Erandwane.

According to the police, the victim, journalist Rahul Ashok Bangude (40), who also resides in Erandwane, lives in the same society as the accused.

On August 17, while Bangude was talking on his mobile phone at Bhalekar Vasti near Ganesh Mandir, Yash Kandhare arrived at the scene. A heated argument ensued between them, during which Kandhare threatened Bangude. Kandhare then took out a koyta (machete) and attacked the journalist, saying, "Withdraw your complaint soon, or you will face the consequences."

Shortly after, the other two accused, Om Kandhare and Rajesh Kandhare, joined Yash at the spot and began assaulting the journalist.

As the victim tried to escape, Rajesh and Om followed him and continued the assault. They also threatened to file a false theft complaint against him.

Bangude sustained injuries to his hand and other parts of his body.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Deccan Police Station said, "In May, a case under IPC Section 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) was registered against Rajesh Kandhare by the victim's wife. The accused were pressuring them to withdraw the complaint, but Bangude refused. Out of anger, the family attacked him."

"We have arrested all the accused and are investigating the matter. Action will be taken accordingly. A case has been registered under Section 109 (Attempt to Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita."

