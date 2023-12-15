Pune: Javed Akhtar, Usha Uthup To Grace Symbiosis Literary Festival On December 16 & 17 | File Photos

The Symbiosis Literary Festival, organised by Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (SSLA), Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is set to host an esteemed lineup featuring celebrated screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer Usha Uthup, former diplomat and author Pavan Varma, and several other distinguished guests.

This literary extravaganza will be conducted online on December 16 and 17, featuring an inaugural session on Saturday, December 16, starting at 10:45am. The session will witness the presence of eminent scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar as the chief guest, delivering the keynote address. Prof (Dr) SB Mujumdar, Founder & President of Symbiosis and Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), will preside over the event.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, and Dr Shweta Deshpande, Director of Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, will also grace the session as distinguished dignitaries.

The festival aims to provide a platform for thought-provoking conversations, intellectual exploration, and the celebration of literature.

Emphasising its significance, the University, through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), expressed, "Symbiosis Literary Festival has steadily cultivated a strong tradition of making space for conversations that matter. We promise to build on this legacy in this year's edition of SLF, which will be held online on December 16 and 17."

Symbiosis Literary Festival has steadily cultivated a strong tradition of making space for conversations that matter. We promise to build on this legacy in this year's edition of SLF, which will be held online on December 16 and 17.@SSLA_Official pic.twitter.com/Z1JUaDRPqf — Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (@symbiosistweets) December 15, 2023