Pune: IT Employee Commits Suicide Due to Manager Harassment in Kharadi | Representative Photo

A shocking incident came to light where a 36-year-old man ended his life after being fired from work and fed up with his manager's consistent harassment. The youth killed himself by jumping into the riverbed in Bopodi.

The incident took place on June 21, 2024, but the case was only registered on July 21.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Zeeshan Haider, the manager of the IT company situated in Yerwada.

The youth who ended his life has been identified as Vishal Pramod Salvi, 36, a resident of the Yerwada police station jurisdiction.

Vishal's sister, Preeti Amit Kamble (42), a resident of Pimple Gurav, filed a complaint at Khadki police station.

Sister files FIR

As per the FIR, Vishal Salvi, the brother of the plaintiff Preeti, had been working in an IT company in the Commerce Zone area of Yerwada for the last ten years. Manager Zeeshan humiliated Vishal in front of other workers and had earlier threatened him with dismissal before firing him from his job.

After being terminated, Vishal jumped into a riverbed in Bopodi on the night of June 21.

He uploaded WhatsApp status before killing self

Before ending his life, Vishal posted a photo of manager Zeeshan Haider on his WhatsApp status and wrote in a note that the manager was responsible for his suicide.

Vishal's sister alleged in the FIR that after writing the letter, Vishal ended his life.

A case has been registered at Khadki Police Station against the company manager for inciting the youth to commit suicide under Section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a senior police officer from Khadki Police Station said, "The accused has not been arrested yet. We have registered the case and are investigating the matter; appropriate action will be taken against the culprit."