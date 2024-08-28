 Pune: IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake Booked In BHR Scam
The allegations against Bhagyashree Navtake date back to 2021, when she was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Pune City Police Crime Branch

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake Booked In BHR Scam | File Photo

The Pune City Police have registered a case against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The case was filed at the Bundgarden Police Station late on Tuesday, reportedly under the directives of the Maharashtra government's Home Department.

The allegations against Navtake date back to 2021, when she was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Pune City Police Crime Branch.

"There is only one accused in the case so far. As of now, Pune Police is investigating the matter. The complaint has been registered by DCP (Crime) Nikhil Pingle. It is related to the alleged ₹1,200 crore scam linked to the Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni (BHR) State Cooperative Credit Society," a Pune Police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Free Press Journal.

"During her time as DCP in Pune, Navtake was involved in registering three cases in Shikrapur, Alandi, and Deccan police stations in connection with the alleged scam," the official added.

The BHR scam dates back to 2015, when, following a complaint lodged at Kothrud police station by senior citizen Mukund Badve and other depositors, Pune City Police arrested 12 persons, including the chairman and directors of the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society.

The case was registered on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act for not returning the money of the investors who were offered 13% interest on their fixed deposits.

Nearly 20 people were arrested in the case, as per a 2021 report.

