Third Job Fraud Case Filed Against Pune Man for Cheating ₹49 Lakh with Fake Army Hospital Job Promises | Representational Image

A case of cheating involving ₹49 lakh with the lure of a job in an army hospital has come to light. In this matter, the Sahakarnagar police have registered a case against one person. The name of the accused is Vinayak Tukaram Kadale (age 53, Res. Gangadham Phase Two, Market Yard). Rajendra Kashinath Hagwane (age 53, Res. Shivaji Complex, Dhankawadi) has lodged a complaint at Sahakarnagar Police Station regarding the incident.

This is the third case of job fraud registered against Kadale. He was earlier arrested in March in a joint operation by Military Intelligence and the Pune City police.

Hagwane was introduced to Kadale through an acquaintance. Kadale claimed that the Military Hospital in Wanwadi would be recruiting for various posts and that he knew senior officers in the army. Kadale falsely promised Hagwane that he could secure jobs for his daughter and some of her relatives. He then asked for money, luring Hagwane with the promise of securing these jobs.

Hagwane deposited ₹30.60 lakh into Kadale's bank account. Kadale also took ₹18.75 lakh from others with the same false promise of employment. Hagwane and the other victims followed up with Kadale for four years. After not receiving the promised jobs, Hagwane finally lodged a complaint with the police. It has been found that Kadale has been involved in fraud cases in the past. Assistant Police Inspector Pawar is currently investigating the case.

According to police information, Kadale, a resident of Kondhwa, Pune, targeted individuals from Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli by leveraging his purported connections within the armed forces. Using enticing offers of positions like stenographers, gardeners, and clerks, Kadale convinced his victims that he had the influence to secure them coveted jobs.