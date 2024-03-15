Pune: Innovative 'Cycle Bus' Initiative Launched In Kothrud School To Enhance Student Safety |

In a pioneering move, the 'Cycle Bus' initiative was inaugurated on Thursday at BVB's Paranjape Vidyamandir School in Kothrud.

This collaborative effort by Save Pune Traffic Movement and Parisar, enthusiastically endorsed by the school, introduces the innovative concept of a 'Cycle Bus' aimed at enhancing the safety and visibility of student cyclists navigating Pune's roads.

Functioning akin to a traditional school bus, the 'Cycle Bus' involves students riding together in a group rather than individually to and from school. This collective approach improves visibility for drivers of other vehicles, thereby bolstering the safety of the cyclists.

The inaugural run saw around 16 children from the school joining the first two Cycle Buses, marking the first implementation of such a concept in India.

Harshad Abhyankar from SPTM expressed optimism, stating, "This concept is being trialed for the first time in Pune, and potentially in all of India. We hope it gains traction, prompting more schools to participate."

Tanzeel Allapur from Parisar emphasised that the Cycle Bus initiative not only enhances safety for children cycling to school but also encourages parents of younger children to permit their kids to cycle independently, as they will be accompanied by older, experienced students.