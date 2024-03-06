Pune: Inner Ring Road Project Faces Potential Delays Amid Elections

Pune: In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections later in the year, the inner ring road project in Pune is likely to face delays, as indicated by a senior officer of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The state government has been making efforts to expedite the land acquisition process led by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), with the goal of completing it by June 2024. However, the officer informed the Times of India that while a joint survey of land acquisition from Solu to Wadgaon Shinde for the first phase has been completed, the actual land acquisition could be delayed. This potential delay is attributed to the likelihood of revenue officials, involved in the land acquisition process, getting engaged in election-related work throughout the year.

According to the official, the revenue officials are expected to be occupied due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, state assembly elections, and local corporation elections. Consequently, the progress of the inner ring road project might slow down due to the unavailability of dedicated staff for land acquisition during this period.

The inner ring road project in the city was allocated an amount of ₹10,519 crore for land acquisition in the interim budget presented by Ajit Pawar in the state assembly.