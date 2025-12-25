Pune: Inflow Of Newcomers, Fear Of Being Sidelined? PCMC Former Deputy Mayor Files Nomination Without BJP’s Nod In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The deadline for filing nomination papers for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections is December 30. While parties usually release their official candidate lists before this date, former PCMC Deputy Mayor Sachin Chinchwade from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already filed his nomination for the post of councillor. He has submitted his application for Ward No. 17 (D).

The BJP is widely known as a disciplined party where official orders carry significant weight. Despite the party not yet releasing its official candidate list, the move by a leader who has held a high-ranking position like deputy mayor to file his papers without prior party consultation has raised many eyebrows. Former BJP councillor Namdev Dhake accompanied Chinchwade while he filed the nomination.

“I don’t need to rebel,” says Sachin Chinchwade.

Speaking on the matter, Sachin Chinchwade said, “I have not taken the party’s permission. I have been with the BJP for the last eight years. There is no rule stating that one must take the party’s permission before filing a nomination. I have merely filed the application; it does not mean I am working against the BJP. I was the top performer in Maharashtra during the party’s recent membership drive. I will not need to rebel; I am confident that the BJP will grant me the AB form (official party endorsement).”

Political observers view this as a cautious step taken in light of current political upheavals. Recently, there has been an influx of people from other parties joining the BJP, which has led to resentment among loyalists and long-term aspirants. Internal party members are now beginning to question the definition of a ‘loyalist’.

It is being whispered that Sachin Chinchwade took this proactive step to ensure his candidacy is not sidelined in favour of an outsider in Ward No. 17.