Pune: inDrive to expand ride-hailing services to city, offering an alternative to existing apps

inDrive to expand ride-hailing services to Pune, offering an alternative to existing apps |

Tired of dealing with high fare charges, repeated cancellations, and slow service from existing ride-hailing apps in Pune? Well, worry no more! The global ride-hailing platform, inDrive, has announced its plans to expand its operations to Pune in the near future, providing residents with an additional platform to meet their transportation needs.

inDrive aims to offer a fresh alternative

Currently, popular ride-hailing services such as Uber, Rapido, and Ola are available in the city. However, inDrive aims to offer a fresh alternative with its unique approach to the ride-hailing industry. Originally launched in 2013 as the InDriver app, the platform was rebranded as inDrive in 2022. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, inDrive operates in 47 countries and boasts being the second-largest ridesharing and taxi app worldwide in terms of downloads.

Currently operating in 10 Indian cities

The platform's entry into the Pune market follows its successful operations in ten other Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Bhopal. With a fair-price setting model, inDrive distinguishes itself by allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate fares directly, promoting transparency and customer satisfaction.

Other Services

In addition to ride-hailing services, inDrive also offers intercity, freight, and delivery services in India, catering to a diverse range of transportation needs. Commuters in Pune will now have the option to book cabs, autos, and deliveries through the inDrive app, similar to popular platforms like Uber and Ola.

How to use?

To get started with inDrive, interested users can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. With over 100 million downloads worldwide, the app has garnered a substantial user base, attesting to its popularity and reliability.

Signing up for inDrive is a seamless process. Users can create an account by providing their mobile number and verifying it through a one-time password (OTP). Once the verification is complete, they can immediately begin booking cabs and availing themselves of the platform's services.

"We are spreading to the new cities, which are organically growing as our brand becomes more and more popular in India. Soon, we will launch our services in Pune," the company said in a statement. It has also annouced launching operations in Bengaluru.

Creating fairer solutions to address the existing gaps in underserved markets is a crucial part of inDrive's global expansion strategy, the statement mentioned.

The company said the number of active users in Delhi-NCR is growing fast, and it already has thousands of registered drivers in the national capital region.

It has also launched a marketing campaign for passengers and drivers to increase its traction. As part of expansion plans, the company will soon offer services in regional languages like Tamil.

Its strategy is to go to the smaller neighbouring cities to create synergy across all states.

What's different?

Explaining how the platform is different from bigger rivals, the company said there are no fixed tariffs on inDrive.

Fares for rides are set by the passengers themselves. A driver can always find a ride request that suits them in terms of price and route. If they are not satisfied with a potential passenger's suggested price, then they are able to suggest a more suitable one.

