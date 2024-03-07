Pune: Indian Culture Alone Endures Worldwide, Says Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj |

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthasthala Nirmaan Samiti, shared profound insights during a spiritual week organised by Shri Swami Samarth Pratishthan, Aundh. He emphasised the resilience of Indian culture amidst global changes, noting that out of all the cultures worldwide, only Indian culture has endured.

He highlighted the significance of Indian culture, encompassing knowledge, spirituality, and tradition, attributing the recent construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after five centuries to this cultural foundation. He expressed optimism for India's future, envisioning a period of national upliftment in the 25 years following the Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence.

The event honoured distinguished individuals, including Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, founder president of MIT-World Peace University, who received the 'Shri Swami Samarth Aundh Award 2024.' Swami commended Dr Karad's transition from education to spirituality, highlighting his contributions to society through the establishment of a university focussed on holistic development.

Dr Karad emphasised the role of saints and swamis in preserving Indian culture and tradition, foreseeing India's emergence as the "Mother of Knowledge" in the 21st century, as envisioned by Swami Vivekananda. He underscored the significance of Alandi as a hub of knowledge, poised to contribute to global well-being.

Read Also 10 PHOTOS Of Veer Mhaskoba Festival Celebrations In Pune's Veer Village

Adv Shrikant Patil, founder president of Shri Swami Samarth Pratishthan, provided introductions, while Sangram Murkute and Anuradha Joshi facilitated the proceedings. Gandhali Bhide hosted the award function, and Nanaji Chondhe extended gratitude on behalf of the organisers. The event celebrated spirituality and cultural heritage, reflecting on India's rich legacy and its potential for future growth and enlightenment.