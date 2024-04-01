Pune: Indian Army's Southern Command Marks 130th Raising Day With Solemn Tribute (PHOTOS) |

The elite HQ Southern Command of Indian Army, located at Pune observed its 130th Raising Day on Monday, having been in service of the nation since 1895. On this historic occasion, rich tributes were paid to brave martyrs, who without any fear or remorse have laid down their lives in the service of the motherland.

Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Command laid wreath in a solemn ceremony in honour and remembrance of gallant heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command extended his greetings and best wishes to all ranks, civilian staff, veterans and their families on the occasion.

All you need to know about Southern Command

Southern Command, is the oldest and the largest command of the Indian Army, covering nearly 40% of Indian landmass spread over eleven States and three Union Territories. This Command with its history and glorious traditions of over 129 years is a live example of valour, sacrifice and selfless service. Over the years, the Command has adapted itself rapidly to the changing operational milieu and has kept itself abreast of the contemporary technologies and best practices to further hone its core competencies.

The command has withstood the test of time and has successfully participated in various pre and post-independence operations including the amalgamation of Junagarh and Hyderabad in 1947 - 48, liberation of Goa in 1961, Indo - Pak conflicts of 1965 and 1971, OP PAWAN and of late in OP VIJAY and OP PARAKRAM. Be it the Bhuj Earthquake, floods in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bengaluru, Cyclone Tauktae or the Morbi bridge collapse, the valiant soldiers without caring for their own lives, have stood by the people and shall continue to do so, at all times.