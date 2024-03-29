Pune: 260th Anniversary Of Army Medical Corps Commemorated With Walkathon & Cyclothon At AFMC - See Photos | X/@dgafms_mod

A walkathon and cyclothon were organised at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on Friday to commemorate the 260th Anniversary of the Army Medical Corps.

A #Walkathon & #Cyclothon was organized at #AFMC on 29 Mar 2024 to commemorate 260th Anniversary of #ArmyMedicalCorps. The event was flagged off by Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, #ArmyCommander #SouthernCommand in presence of Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, Director & Commandant #AFMC and… pic.twitter.com/eNONTS89xd — DGAFMS-MoD (@dgafms_mod) March 29, 2024

The event was inaugurated by Lt Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh, Army Commander, Southern Command, in the presence of Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, Director & Commandant of AFMC, and Commandants of other Armed Forces Medical Services units in Pune.

Participation in the event exceeded 700 individuals, including veterans, medical cadets, and nursing cadets.

The Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the apex organisation responsible for medical services in the armed forces, shared these details along with pictures through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.