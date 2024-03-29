 Pune: 260th Anniversary Of Army Medical Corps Commemorated With Walkathon & Cyclothon At AFMC - See Photos
Participation in the event exceeded 700 individuals, including veterans, medical cadets, and nursing cadets

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
A walkathon and cyclothon were organised at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on Friday to commemorate the 260th Anniversary of the Army Medical Corps.

The event was inaugurated by Lt Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh, Army Commander, Southern Command, in the presence of Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, Director & Commandant of AFMC, and Commandants of other Armed Forces Medical Services units in Pune.

Participation in the event exceeded 700 individuals, including veterans, medical cadets, and nursing cadets.

The Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the apex organisation responsible for medical services in the armed forces, shared these details along with pictures through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

