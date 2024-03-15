Pune: India Gaming Show 2024 To Wrap Up Today, Showcasing Vibrant Gaming Industry |

The India Gaming Show 2024 is wrapping up today in Pune, Maharashtra, after three days of uniting gaming enthusiasts, industry leaders, and aficionados from 10 countries, including India.

Hosted at the Messe Global Laxmi Lawns, the event was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), with backing from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Invest India, and Media Entertainment Skill Council. It provided a platform to showcase the dynamic gaming industry's latest developments, innovations, and trends.

Pune, renowned for its innovative startup ecosystem, boasts around 50 gaming companies, making it an ideal venue for such gatherings. Rajan Navani, President of IDGS, highlighted India's pivotal role in the global gaming market, projected to reach USD 665.77 billion by 2030. The event celebrates India's thriving gaming community and presents new trends and innovations.

Featuring workshops, panel discussions, and fireside chats led by industry experts, the India Gaming Show covers topics such as gaming influencers, esports economics, government initiatives, and more. Participating countries include Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and Russia.

Key discussions held

Key discussions delve into the impact of gamification on education, the gaming influencer industry, esports economics, and the future of PC and console gaming in India. Panel discussions highlight government schemes empowering the gaming sector.

Attendees explore booths showcasing the latest gaming accessories, software, and hardware from leading firms. Competitive gamers engage in esports tournaments across platforms, fostering networking and partnerships within the gaming community.

With Krafton as the prime sponsor, the India Gaming Show 2024 is a vibrant celebration of India's gaming industry, offering insights, networking, and entertainment for enthusiasts and professionals alike.