Pune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO) |

Three fire incidents have occurred in Pune within the last 24 hours. Firstly, a car caught fire near Vishrantwadi RTO around 4 am on Friday, promptly contained by the fire brigade.

Additionally, a fire broke out at a labour camp in Sus area, now under control with cooling operations ongoing, confirmed by an official.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

17 luxury cars destroyed

In the largest incident, around 3:20am, nearly 17 vehicles, mainly luxury cars, parked in an open garage near Pune’s Bibwewadi area, were engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The fire erupted in the open space of 'Matin Car Cares' garage, where no workers were present, according to fire brigade officials. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control within 30 minutes and subsequently conducted a cooling operation.