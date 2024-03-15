 Pune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO)

Pune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO)

The fire broke out at a labour camp in Sus area, now under control with cooling operations ongoing

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Pune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO) |

Three fire incidents have occurred in Pune within the last 24 hours. Firstly, a car caught fire near Vishrantwadi RTO around 4 am on Friday, promptly contained by the fire brigade.

Additionally, a fire broke out at a labour camp in Sus area, now under control with cooling operations ongoing, confirmed by an official.

17 luxury cars destroyed

In the largest incident, around 3:20am, nearly 17 vehicles, mainly luxury cars, parked in an open garage near Pune’s Bibwewadi area, were engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The fire erupted in the open space of 'Matin Car Cares' garage, where no workers were present, according to fire brigade officials. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control within 30 minutes and subsequently conducted a cooling operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Banned Pan Masala Worth ₹90,000 Seized, 2 Held

Nashik: Banned Pan Masala Worth ₹90,000 Seized, 2 Held

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Seat: Electoral Showdown Anticipated Between Sujay Vikhe, Nilesh Lanke

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Seat: Electoral Showdown Anticipated Between Sujay Vikhe, Nilesh Lanke

Pune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO)

Pune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO)

VIDEO: Ravindra Dhangekar Alleges PMC Chief Vikram Kumar's Bias Towards BJP In Decision Making

VIDEO: Ravindra Dhangekar Alleges PMC Chief Vikram Kumar's Bias Towards BJP In Decision Making

Pune Video: 17 Four-Wheelers Engulfed In Garage Fire, No Injuries Reported

Pune Video: 17 Four-Wheelers Engulfed In Garage Fire, No Injuries Reported